Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, FCoin and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $456,221.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00218433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.01402808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC, IDEX, Bit-Z, Huobi, FCoin and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

