Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Short Interest Update

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,320,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 29,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.40.

NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Office Depot has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 363.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

