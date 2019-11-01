Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.66. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

OPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

