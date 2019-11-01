Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the September 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

OIS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,041. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $889.96 million, a P/E ratio of -124.58 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

