Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,386,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,277,000 after buying an additional 1,527,751 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 27.1% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,048,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 234.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,014,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,326,000 after purchasing an additional 711,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 33.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 59.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,731,000 after purchasing an additional 232,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.58.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $6,215,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $2,168,424.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,521.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,678 shares of company stock valued at $49,439,438. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $109.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.89 and a beta of 1.00. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.