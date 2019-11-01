Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

ODFL opened at $182.08 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average is $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.