OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.50 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. 536,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,060. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. OneMain has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 204,790 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,261,000 after acquiring an additional 423,847 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 691,033 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in OneMain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 800,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in OneMain by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 319,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

