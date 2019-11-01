Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,047,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 792% from the previous session’s volume of 229,527 shares.The stock last traded at $19.43 and had previously closed at $15.83.

The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, July 26th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 570,944 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after buying an additional 327,622 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,827,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after buying an additional 174,059 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,260,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.51 million, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.88.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

