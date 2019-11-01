OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 82,400 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OPGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 771,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.78.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 402.07% and a negative return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis set a $20.00 price objective on OpGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

