Oppenheimer Weighs in on Stryker Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $9.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.90.

Stryker stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.77. 1,439,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Stryker has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $223.45.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,923 shares of company stock worth $15,445,173. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

