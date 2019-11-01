Opticomm (ASX:OPC) Shares Up 0.5%

Opticomm Limited (ASX:OPC)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$4.00 ($2.84) and last traded at A$4.00 ($2.84), 62,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.98 ($2.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $416.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Opticomm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

About Opticomm (ASX:OPC)

OptiComm Ltd, a licensed carrier and wholesale network infrastructure operator, designs, builds, operates, and maintains fixed-line access and fiber-based telecommunications networks servicing residential, commercial, and retail developments within Australia. It operates through two segments, Network Operations and Construction.

