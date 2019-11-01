Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 581,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Hovde Group raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.28. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

