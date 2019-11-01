Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($19.17).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €16.60 ($19.30) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ORA opened at €14.40 ($16.74) on Friday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.41.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

