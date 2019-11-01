Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

OESX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.11. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,907,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 373,569 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

