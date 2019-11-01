Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 125,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,173. The stock has a market cap of $126.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

