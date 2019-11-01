Oroplata Resources (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading Down 5.8%

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 1,111,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 399,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Oroplata Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

Oroplata Resources, Inc is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration of mineral properties, such as lithium and other economic minerals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

