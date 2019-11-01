Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $96,182.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 827,513 shares in the company, valued at $47,234,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $2,402,018. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $62.45. 858,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,509. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.