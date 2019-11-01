P.A.W. Capital Corp Cuts Position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. FireEye comprises about 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,647 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

FEYE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 85,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,508. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

