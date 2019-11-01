Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 2.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $17,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19,995.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after buying an additional 411,472 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,557,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,494,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 71.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,340,000 after buying an additional 220,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.93.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.01. 28,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.33. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.64 and a 12 month high of $232.47.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

