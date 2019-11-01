PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Holdings Reduced by Pelham Global Financials Ltd.

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. cut its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,349 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 17.3% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. owned 0.13% of PagSeguro Digital worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.03. 96,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,047. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.