Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Down 13.3%

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ)’s share price fell 13.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, 174,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 191% from the average session volume of 59,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

