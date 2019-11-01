Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $10,676,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $668,000.

FTEC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.80. 7,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,632. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $66.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

