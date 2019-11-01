Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 15,680 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $16,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

