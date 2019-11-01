Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 38.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 786,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,426 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.60. 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Lowe’s Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.