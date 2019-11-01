Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $312,868.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 3,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.16. 50,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.06. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $140.82 and a 12-month high of $194.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.