Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.54%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. Over the last three months, insiders bought 135,155 shares of company stock worth $10,012,253. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

