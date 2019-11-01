Patrick John Jermain Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $146,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,148.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $73.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.02 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 119.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

