Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,235 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.23. 4,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,805. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19.

