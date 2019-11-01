Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 207 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 41,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.06. 42,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

