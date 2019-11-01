Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $443,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.33. 4,798,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,324,618. The firm has a market cap of $248.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

