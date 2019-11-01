Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,856 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 85,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,116. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $56.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

