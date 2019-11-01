PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Up 10.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $48.84, 198,373 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 64,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXN. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 394,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

