PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.12%.

PDLB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

