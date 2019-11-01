Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Announces Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,486. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

