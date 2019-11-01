Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16204401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Pengrowth Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.49.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.83, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$144.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pengrowth Energy Corp will post -0.2970732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

