Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 1,803,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.15.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,301.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.