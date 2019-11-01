PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $267,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $1,271,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $5,279,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

