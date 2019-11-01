Pensare Acquisition (NASDAQ:WRLS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.31

Pensare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WRLS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.83. Pensare Acquisition shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Pensare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLS)

Pensare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pensare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.