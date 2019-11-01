PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.3% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 103,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.03 and a 1 year high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.