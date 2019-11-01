PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.25. 164,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.03 and a 52-week high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

