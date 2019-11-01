PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Announces Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PerkinElmer updated its FY19 guidance to $4.07 EPS.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKI shares. ValuEngine downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

