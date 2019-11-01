PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PDRDY. ValuEngine lowered PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

