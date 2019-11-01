Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,129 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Petmed Express worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 3,992.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.7% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 19.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 20.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PETS shares. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Petmed Express news, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

PETS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 830,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,875. The company has a market cap of $510.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.22.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.62%. Petmed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

