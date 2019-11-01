Peugeot (EPA:UG) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.67 ($29.85).

UG traded down €3.35 ($3.90) on Wednesday, reaching €22.70 ($26.40). The company had a trading volume of 16,648,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €23.35. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a one year high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

