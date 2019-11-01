Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.94-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.2-52.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.47 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,446,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,102,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

