Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $29.91, 4,884 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 226,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($10.30). The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

