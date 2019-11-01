Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,824. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($10.30). The business had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

