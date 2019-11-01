Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,727 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after acquiring an additional 752,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $167,693,000 after acquiring an additional 287,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.02. 1,703,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,575. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

