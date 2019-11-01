Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $42.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of BOOT traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,824. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $136,085.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $459,913.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

