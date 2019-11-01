Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $141.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an equal rating to a weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.92.

Twilio stock traded down $11.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.56. 15,357,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,814. Twilio has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $62,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $242,061.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Twilio by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Twilio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

